Street Fighter’s Akuma Unleashes the Satsui no Hado on Monster Hunter Rise

GotGame
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Capcom collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise has been revealed. After getting Okami’s Amaterasu last month, now the popular Switch title will be getting some Street Fighter love. The demon of the Satsui no Hado fighting style, Akuma, is coming to Monster Hunter Rise as a new piece of layered armor. After getting Ryu and Sakura in Monster Hunter World as layered armor, it’s not surprising to see Rise getting the same treatment. Akuma will release on August 27th as part of a new event quest in the game. You can see him in action in the new trailer below.

gotgame.com

