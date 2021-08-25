Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Robots: from Automated to Autonomous

roboticstomorrow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is quickly changing for modern warehouses. E-commerce companies, retailers, hospitals, and other third-party logistics businesses view autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) as a critical technology to rein in high labor costs and increase throughput to reduce fulfillment time. Factory owners and managers want quick AMRs that are easy to deploy with the ability to be modified on the fly. Unlike its predecessor, the automated guided vehicle (AGV), an AMR can understand commands and dynamically detect and avoid obstacles to navigate through different work environments without being on a direct path or having an operator control its movement. This article describes developing and deploying AMRs with integrated hardware and software technology, and includes use cases for factories, smart cities, and hospitals.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Robot#Robot Software#Robotics#Amr#Megatrend#Cagr#Autonomous Mobile Robot#Ros 1 To Ros 2#Stanford Ph D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
TechnologyComputer Weekly

APAC buyer’s guide to robotic process automation

Faced with the need to conduct more than 1,000 swab tests a day at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, Singapore’s National University Health System (NUHS) sought to ease the administrative burden on medical workers who had to manually register patients and create test records. The healthcare...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

3D depth sensing camera leverages eYs3D stereo vision technology

Is introducing the smallest form factor stereoscopic 3D depth-sensing camera. The new LifeSense G53 is only 50×14.9×20 mm and is designed for depth capture and object tracking for industrial, robotics, and other applications driven by AI. eCapture plans to introduce a full range of depth map cameras to address the growing need for stereo imaging equipment over the next quarter.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Sarcos Robotics Conducts First Field Demonstrations of Guardian® XT™ Industrial Robotic Avatar System

Highly dexterous mobile robotic system used in vegetation, infrastructure nondestructive testing, and oil and gas industry use case scenarios. Sarcos Robotics ("Sarcos"), a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced it has successfully completed its first product demonstrations of real-world use cases in the field using the company's Guardian® XT™ highly dexterous mobile robotic system—a significant milestone on the path to product commercialization, which is expected by the end of 2022. These field demonstrations were conducted both in the Pacific Northwest and in Southern regions of the United States.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Novarc Technologies Cobot SWR+HyperFill Provides Game-Changing Technology to Increase Heavy Fabrication Productivity

New welding automation technology to be unveiled at FABTECH 2021 provides significant higher performance than historical welding practices. Novarc Technologies announced today the company will be unveiling its new breakthrough technology, the Spool Welding Robot+HyperFill at FABTECH 2021 located in Chicago. The SWR+HyperFill is a highly efficient dual torch system that increases heavy fabrication productivity to 350-500 FDI per shift by increasing weld deposition rates, all while delivering excellent weld quality.
TechnologyFast Casual

SJW Robotics to introduce fully autonomous restaurant

SJW Robotics, a Toronto-based food tech company, will introduce a fully autonomous robotic restaurant with zero on-site employees according to a press release. The company will demonstrate the pre-commercial unit in the fall of 2021, with a commercial rollout scheduled for Q1, 2022. RoWok, a proprietary automated kitchen system that...
Technologylawnandlandscape.com

Electric Sheep Robotics enters autonomous mowing market

SAN FRANCISCO – Electric Sheep Robotics has had its official launch as an autonomy partner to the landscaping industry. The company is tackling the industry's decades-long shortage of reliable labor. Over 50% of landscape maintenance involves lawn mowing, a tedious and repetitive process made physically grueling by exposure to harsh weather. This exacerbates the industry's labor shortages, low growth and shrinking margins. To answer these problems, Electric Sheep has created the Dexter robot, clamp-on hardware and software that turns commercial lawn mowers into self driving machines.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

See Robotmaster at FABTECH 2021!

Robotmaster® is an offline robot programming and simulation software used for robotic welding, deburring, trimming, cutting, painting, polishing, sanding, spraying, and more. Meet with the Robotmaster team at FABTECH to learn about offline robot programming, speak to application specialists and product experts in-person, and see a live demo of the upcoming release of Robotmaster version 7.5!
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

Robotic Washdown in Food-Handling Environments

Erik Grinnell, Vice President of Automation | Quest Industrial. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing robots suitable for handling unpacked goods, creating new opportunities for the direct and indirect handling of foods. Food processing robotic automation delivers consistently better quality, improves picking and handling times and increases output by speeding up processes. These robotic pick-and-place systems are low maintenance, flexible and reconfigurable, and especially beneficial in manufacturing and packaging applications when dealing with food products.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Democratising Automation - the Benefits of No-code Robotics

Claudia Jarrett, US Country Manager | EU Automation. Factories of the future will undoubtedly become increasingly agile and autonomous. If manufacturers want to keep up with the latest requirements, their robots need to also become faster and easier to implement. The so-called ‘no code’ revolution in programming seeks to make the automation industry more autonomous and to democratize the use of robotics at the shop floor level. Here, Claudia Jarrett, US country manager at industrial automation supplier EU Automation, discusses the benefits of investing in no-code robotics for all types of factories.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Locus Robotics Reaches Half-a-Billion Units Picked Milestone

Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced they have surpassed the half-a-billion-units-picked milestone. This new achievement was attained just 94 days after Locus reached their 400M level. Articles. "Reaching our half-billion pick milestone this quickly underscores the critical business value that...
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Robots Continue to Drive Innovation in Modern Transportation

Robots are already far more widespread than many people realize. They’re now essential to many industries, unlocking new opportunities and avenues for innovation. One of the sectors that stands to gain the most from robots is transportation. Outside of manufacturing, the implementation of robotics in transportation is a relatively recent...
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Back to live: Basler with Innovations at VISION 2021

As one of the leading international suppliers in the vision technology market, Basler will show what moves the industry forward at the world's leading trade fair for machine vision: Under the heading "Forget The Problem. See The Solution." innovative advancements and vision solutions will be presented. Basler will be presenting...
Engineeringnextbigfuture.com

Jogging and Delivery Robots

The OSU Dynamic Robotics Laboratory’s research team, led by Agility Robotics’ Jonathan Hurst, combined expertise from biomechanics and robot controls with new machine learning tools to accomplish something new: train a bipedal robot to run a full 5K on a single battery charge. This was an industry-first. Cassie (2017-2019) was...
TechnologySilicon Republic

‘Robotic process automation works best alongside people’

Deloitte’s Conor Wallace discusses his role as a business analyst within the intelligent automation team. As part of the recent Automation Week on Siliconrepublic.com, Deloitte’s Allison Rose Barry told us all about her job as a robotic process automation (RPA) developer. RPA is essentially technology that enables software or bots to carry out repetitive and rule-based digital tasks.
Electronicstechnologynetworks.com

Patient Simulators: From CPR Dummies to Mixed Reality High-Fidelity Robots

When today’s dynamic, programmable robotic patient simulators are used for healthcare education, they mimic the human anatomy, speak, cry, have eye movement and facial expressions while reproducing physiological functions. Patient simulators are found in major teaching hospitals, nursing schools, medical military training and paramedic training centers around the world. These simulators can range from basic trainers through to full body high-fidelity simulators and can simulate multiple complex medical complications. Simulators play an important role in preparing the next generation of healthcare practitioners.
TechnologyTechNewsWorld

The Endless Possibilities of Robotic Process Automation

365 Threat Monitor scans all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Receive real-time phone alerts, get real-time security breach updates and instantly delete threats with just one click - for free! Learn More. With more amounts of data to manage, organize, and make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy