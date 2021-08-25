Cancel
SafeMoon Price Analysis: MACD Gives a Bullish Crossover, Expecting 30% Upmove

By Nikhil Ingole
themarketperiodical.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafeMoon price is in a downtrend at 3.2% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $9,920,549. The daily technical chart of SafeMoon price displays a downtrend. According to the pivot levels, the primary support level is $0.00000170. On the other side, if it rushes up, the resistance level to follow is $0.00000300. Although the chart forms a bullish hammer candlestick pattern within the day, it is predicted that the price may remain upwards with medium reliability.

