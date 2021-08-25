SafeMoon Price Analysis: MACD Gives a Bullish Crossover, Expecting 30% Upmove

An uptick in COVID-19 cases isn’t holding the S&P 500 down the way it did last year, which is strengthening the Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3X Shares ETF (SPXL). This strength could continue through the rest of the year, unless the pandemic spirals out of control. However, with the push for more vaccinations and booster shot developments underway, the pathways could open up for more highs in the S&P 500.