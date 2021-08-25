Cancel
Ada County, ID

West Ada County District Decides Mask Mandatory for K-12

By Kekeluv
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 6 days ago
This has been a very rocky start to the somewhat end of Summer that is approaching. School for West Ada Country begins on Thursday and the ruling on masks was just announced. Students in K-12 will be required to wear masks for the remainder of 2021. School starts this week and the ruling comes down less than 36 hours from the first day of class. However, there is an opt-out option for parents. This is somewhat confusing.

