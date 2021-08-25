West Ada County District Decides Mask Mandatory for K-12

First lets start off with one that came to us through Facebook messenger. This one is wonderful, fantastic and trying to give praise where praise is due, so if this was you, major kudos. "To the young lady that chased me and tried to give me $20 after I asked the person at the register if they took checks and told her I live right down the road and was pretty much out of gas and literally forgot my debit card at my house. THANK YOU (Sam?, that was the name I thought was yelled when you walked out). You were way younger than me and insisted I take your money you saved for a concert you were going to see. I was dressed in yardwork clothing black tank top, red shorts, and a red bandana holding back my sweat and I am sure I smelled atrocious. I may have lied that I found my debit card just to give you your money back. But, I do really live down the road from there. It makes me have hope for our younger generations as you, that there is still kindness! Thank you, for your kindness and thoughtless generosity. Trying to find this girl. And give her the recognition she deserves"