Eastern Iowa City Was First in U.S. to Fingerprint All Its Residents

An afternoon thunderstorm with winds of up to 70 mph knocked down trees and caused scattered damage to buildings in the tri-state area on Tuesday. In downtown Manchester, Iowa, the storm took some roofs off of commercial buildings in Manchester and flattened a pole barn northwest of the city. Hail of up to 1.75 inches — the size of golf balls — also was reported by first responders. The storm also downed a tree across a powerline on North Franklin Street in Manchester, and traffic was being detoured for a short time. In Dubuque County, wind gusts of 70 mph were reported near Dyersville and of 60 mph at Dubuque Regional Airport. Both locations reported quarter-sized hail. A tornado warning was issued for Dubuque County late Tuesday afternoon, but there was no indication of a tornado touchdown.