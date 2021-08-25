Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil to give COVID-19 booster shots to elderly and vulnerable

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2487Dc_0bcUxfqk00

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil will give booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to people with compromised immune systems and those over the age of 70 beginning in mid-September, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Vaccines from AstraZeneca , Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer will be used for the booster shots, the ministry said in a statement.

The information differs from remarks on Tuesday by Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who had said vulnerable people and over 80-year-olds would receive an additional jab of the Pfizer.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant and new research suggesting diminished effectiveness of vaccines over time has led many countries to propose an additional dose to reinforce protection.

Sinovac’s Coronavac vaccine, which was used for many elderly people in Brazil because it was the earliest available in large quantities, is not part of the plans outlined for the booster shots.

The extra shots will be administered to those with vulnerable immune systems 28 days after their second dose. For those 70 and over, the ministry stipulated a six-month interval before applying a booster shot.

Also starting next month, the gap between the first and second shots of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will fall to eight weeks from 12 weeks for all those vaccinated in Brazil.

Brazil has had more than 20.6 million confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 575,000 fatalities due to the virus.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 123.9 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, or about 59% of the population.

Some 55.7 million had been completely immunized, or about 26.5% of the country’s population, the data showed.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Elderly People#Immune Systems#The Health Ministry#Johnson Johnson#Sinovac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthWashington Times

Dr. Fauci tells vaccinated Americans that ‘inevitably’ they will require COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a message for Americans who recently received COVID-19 vaccinations: Expect calls for booster shots down the line. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comment during a Thursday broadcast of NBC’s “Today” program while discussing what citizens can expect on the pandemic front moving forward.
Public HealthFingerLakes1

COVID booster shot side effects: Will you feel as sick this time?

Now that COVID booster shots are going to be available in the next 30 days, as Americans get closer to the September 20 rollout date of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster dose a common question has circulated: What side effects should you expect?. Health officials have approved booster shots...
PharmaceuticalsSlate

What Are the Possible Side Effects of Vaccine Booster Shots?

Beginning as soon as Sept. 20, booster Moderna and Pfizer shots will become available all over the U.S. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed out, vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, so U.S. health authorities now urge everyone to get a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated. (At first, the recommendation was issued only for immunocompromised people). And while some argue about whether there is a real need for booster shots, particularly when other countries haven’t had enough vaccines for a first round, others are hesitant because of the potential side effects. After all, many people experienced rough side effects from their second shot—and not everyone can afford to take a couple of days off to recuperate. So, what do we know about side effects from a third dose of the COVID vaccine?
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Kansas man, 44, dies after minor routine operation went wrong because all ICU beds were filled with COVID patients as infections surge in the state

A family says a Kansas man who needed critical care following a routine procedure died waiting for a spot in the ICU because too many COVID patients were taking up beds. Robert Van Pelt, 44, died after waiting three days for an ICU bed to open up after he flatlined while undergoing a routine medical procedure under light sedation, his family said in a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side effect leading to inflammation of her heart muscle. The news of the death comes as the country battles...
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Vaccine trial volunteers upset they're not recognized as fully vaxxed

As vaccine passports are about to go into effect on Sept. 1, a group of Quebec residents who volunteered for a local vaccine trial by Quebec-based Medicago are frustrated that they are being penalized for their efforts and won’t be “vaccine-approved” for restaurants, gyms and other gathering places in the province.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Israel offers COVID-19 booster to all vaccinated people

JERUSALEM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Israel on Sunday began offering a COVID-19 booster to children as young as 12, and its prime minister said a campaign that began a month ago among seniors has slowed a rise in severe illness caused by the Delta variant. Announcing the decision, top Israeli...
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available For Eligible Oklahomans

The FDA and CDC have cleared the way for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for some, to boost antibody levels. Boosters have only been cleared for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. "Data has been reviewed for some time now as far as how a third dose of the vaccine...
Public HealthNews On 6

COVID-19 Booster Shots To Be Offered Starting In September

The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots next month, with studies showing the immunity to the virus provided by vaccines declines after about eight months. In a statement from the top public health officials, the administration said it is developing plans to start...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Biden to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to talk Wednesday about giving another dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those already vaccinated in order to boost protections that can decrease over time. Biden's remarks will come after he meets with members of his administration's COVID-19 Response Team. White House press secretary Jen...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Immunocompromised can receive booster COVID-19 shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve learned the White House is expected to announce this week that anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot eight months after their second dose. If approved by the FDA, the shots could start as early as mid-September. The booster...
Public HealthUrban Milwaukee

HDA Statement on Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots

ARLINGTON, Va., August 18, 2021 — Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) President and CEO Chester “Chip” Davis, Jr., released a statement regarding the Biden Administration’s authorization of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. “The Biden Administration’s recommendation that most Americans receive a coronavirus booster shot eight months after completing their initial vaccination represents...
Columbia, SCwach.com

Health officials recommend booster shot for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say that they are prepared to issue booster vaccines for all Americans at the beginning the week of September 20th. It is recommended that vaccinated individuals get their "booster"...
CancerKFVS12

Cancer patient receives COVID-19 booster shot

(KFVS) - As the U.S. prepares a plan to offer COVID-19 Booster shots to all Americans, some with weakened immune systems are already rolling up their sleeves for a third time. That includes a cancer patient who is hopeful the extra dose will allow him to leave his house again.
Posted by
Reuters

Brazil registers 684 new COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 24,699 new coronavirus cases and 684 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Public Healthwsau.com

Canada approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

(Reuters) – Canada on Friday authorized the use of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents, with the country’s health regulator calling it safe and effective for the 12 to 17 age-group. The vaccine was previously authorized for use by Health Canada in only adults over the age of 18. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy