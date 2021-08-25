Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Casey Mize records RBI, scoreless start in Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win over Cardinals

By Detroit Free Press
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Something just wasn't right with St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. In the second inning, he walked Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize — making his first plate appearance since his senior year of high school — on four pitches with the bases loaded. In the third, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera drilled an 88 mph fastball and a 79 mph slider, respectively, for back-to-back home runs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Tigers Beat Blue Jays 4-1 In 10 Innings

TORONTO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled the lead in the 10th inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday. Also Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, stayed at 499 career homers after going 5-0 on the night for the Tigers, with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Triston McKenzie nearly perfect in dominating Cleveland win over Detroit Tigers

DETROIT — Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit Tigers batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning of Cleveland's 11-0 win Sunday. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera's 500th...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers 2, Cardinals 3: A hot day for a hot Skubal start

With a game-time starting temperature of 92, it was going to be a warm one for the Tigers as they closed out their last game of the season with the St. Louis Cardinals. On the mound was Tarik Skubal, who at least had the security going in that the Tigers had already won the season series against the Cards.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers 4, Cardinals 3: Mize takes a walk in St. Louis

Is this what a strong, functioning Tigers club looks like? One where the pitching works, the offense shows up, and the team are really fun to watch? This is a preview of things to come for the Tigers over the coming seasons, and I think we can agree this was a fun, fun game, and I’d like a million more just like it.
MLBDerrick

Cabrera hits No. 501 in Tigers' 4-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 interleague victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. He crushed a 79-mph slider by starter...
MLBSports Illustrated

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Some fans may not want to tune into the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers series due to the fact that the Tigers are out of the postseason race and the Cardinals are hanging on by a thread. Technically, the Cardinals have a fighting chance, just five games out of the Wild Card spot in the National League. But, their chances are dwindling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy