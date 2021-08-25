Casey Mize records RBI, scoreless start in Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win over Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — Something just wasn't right with St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. In the second inning, he walked Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize — making his first plate appearance since his senior year of high school — on four pitches with the bases loaded. In the third, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera drilled an 88 mph fastball and a 79 mph slider, respectively, for back-to-back home runs.www.chatsports.com
