How to make yourself stand out: Creative marketing to differentiate your brand
Editor’s note: Veteran entrepreneur and investor Donald Thompson writes a weekly column on leadership, startups and diversity. His columns appear on Wednesdays. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Building a brand that stands out from the noise is easier than you think. But it requires that you do some prep work first in order to understand your own identity and create a narrative around it. Brand identity is so much more than just your logo and tagline. It is an embodiment of your internal culture, what Harvard Business Review calls the “culture-brand connection.” The best brands use every interaction to communicate not only what they do but also who they are and why they do it.www.wraltechwire.com
