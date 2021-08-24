A three-vehicle accident killed an 18-year-old man on Sunset Highway (Wenatchee, WA)

On Sunday, an 18-year-old Okanogan County man lost his life following a three-vehicle accident on Sunset Highway.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident happened at around 5:20 a.m. near 13th Street in which three vehicles were involved. The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown 18-year-old driver was traveling southbound on the highway when it collided with an SUV after crossing the center line following which it struck another SUV.

The teen driver was ejected from his vehicle due to the impact and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Paramedics took the drivers of the other two vehicles to the Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with non-life-threatening injuries. No other details are available.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

