The Cast Of ‘Candyman’ Won’t Say His Name In Front Of A Mirror

By Claire Epting
107.5 Zoo FM
7 days ago
 7 days ago
Say his name five times, and he’ll appear in the mirror. That’s the rule for the titular character in Nia DaCosta’s horror remake Candyman. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find a cast or crew member interested in actually giving it a try when the cameras aren't rolling. In a recent interview (via /Film), director DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo all agreed that they wouldn't try summoning Candyman — at least not alone.

