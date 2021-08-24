The Cast Of ‘Candyman’ Won’t Say His Name In Front Of A Mirror

The line between generational trauma and urban legend blurs in "Candyman," Nia DaCosta's smart, scary update/continuation of Bernard Rose's 1992 horror classic. Don't let the title fool you: this is no remake, it's a direct sequel, and it's the best kind of sequel – one that takes ideas introduced in the original film and reshapes them into something fresh and new. To put it more simply: this is how you do it, folks. While some of the film's logic doesn't quite hold up to scrutiny, and while some of the character motivations can occasionally be murky, DaCosta has summoned up something special here; a haunting, gorgeous, bloody phantasmagoria unafraid to lean into weighty real-world issues. That's not to say this "Candyman" doesn't know how to thrill and chill – this is first and foremost a piece of pop entertainment, but it's a piece of pop entertainment that's damn intelligent.