Final Fantasy IV’s 2D pixel remaster gets a release date

We finally have a release date for Attack on Titan The Final Season: Part 2. The announcement came at the end of a concert celebrating the music of the iconic anime, which was livestreamed worldwide (and is still available on demand). The official website for Japan's public broadcaster, where the anime airs. Attack on Titan will return next with episode 76 which is titled “Danzai,” which means “Sentencing” or “Judgment,” and will release on the NHK General channel and then simulcast with English subtitles. Episode 75’s teaser stated that Episode 76 was planned to air “this coming winter,” which Funimation has clarified as the release window of Winter 2022.