Scare zones, haunted mazes and more: Six Flags in Jackson Announces 2021 Fright Fest lineup

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has announced the lineup for its iconic fall festival, Fright Fest, which will kick off Sept. 10 and run weekends and select days through Oct. 31.

New attractions, shows, and a new weeknight event will headline the 2021 season, which will feature nearly 30 seasonally themed additions. Fright Fest weekends will offer family friendly "Thrills by Day" and terrifying "Fright by Night."

Admission will include six elaborately decorated areas and attractions for kids. Nine haunted mazes will provide the most extreme scares for an additional fee. A full array of dining, shopping, and games options, including special limited-time fall offers, will be available throughout the park.

Reservations will be required for all guests visiting Fright Fest in 2021 to address high demand and improve guest service.

Masks are recommended for all non-vaccinated guests. Social distancing and hand sanitizing are strongly encouraged.

For more information 2021 Fright Fest, click HERE .

