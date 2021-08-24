Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Cast Of ‘Candyman’ Won’t Say His Name In Front Of A Mirror

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Say his name five times, and he’ll appear in the mirror. That’s the rule for the titular character in Nia DaCosta’s horror remake Candyman. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find a cast or crew member interested in actually giving it a try when the cameras aren't rolling. In a recent interview (via /Film), director DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo all agreed that they wouldn't try summoning Candyman — at least not alone.

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Colman Domingo
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Original ‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Praises Nia DaCosta’s Reboot

Longtime Candyman actor Tony Todd has praised Nia DaCosta’s upcoming franchise reboot. Candyman is a franchise with a somewhat convoluted history. It had its origins in a short story known as The Forbidden by Clive Barker which followed a University student in the United Kingdom, who was tracking down the Candyman legend. The 1992 film adaptation switched the setting to the projects in Chicago as well as many other key details about the character. That version was portrayed by Tony Todd, turning the then-unknown actor into a horror icon.
MoviesWKTV

'Candyman' says the name again, mixing horror with social commentary

"Candyman" juggles quite a lot in creating a sequel to an almost 30-year-old movie -- an even tougher feat when one hand is a hook. The result is a thought-provoking contemplation on racial injustice through the prism of horror, somewhat awkwardly serving its bloodier expectations while draping the story over the bones of the original.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Candyman Ending Explained: Who Said His Name At The End Of The Horror Spiritual Sequel

SPOILERS are ahead for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. Meet us here to stare into the fears explored in the horror film once you’ve seen it. 2021’s Candyman is one of those horror movies that has a finale that buzzes in your ears and demands to be talked about, and here we are. Now that the time has finally come for us to see Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele’s horror vision for the iconic franchise, there’s a lot to reflect on regarding what the heck just happened during the Candyman ending.
Entertainment940wfaw.com

‘Candyman’ Tops B.O. With $22M

Considering the 20% spike in COVID cases and Hurricane Ida’s expected arrival, Universal‘s Candyman, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, performed better than expecting, opening with $22.4 million. In fact, Candyman‘s premiere in the final part of August is the fourth opener ever, behind 2009’s Final...
MoviesPosted by
Awesome 92.3

‘Candyman’ Ending Explained: What Happens in The Shocking Finale

This really should not need to be said, but the following post contains SPOILERS for Candyman — both the 1992 original film and the 2021 sequel. The whole mythology of Candyman is built around saying the title character’s name. Repeat it five times in front of a mirror and he materializes, hook in hand (or hook as hand, really) to slay his victims. But the final scenes of Nia DaCosta’s new Candyman may leave you repeating another phrase:
Movieshypebeast.com

Nia DaCosta's 'Candyman' Is First Film Directed by a Black Woman to Top U.S. Box Office

Nia DaCosta has made history with Candyman as the film topped the U.S. box office during its premiere weekend. According to IndieWire, the sequel to the 1992 film opened with approximately $22,370,000 USD — greatly surpassing the initial projections of $15 million USD and zooming past the likes of Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Don’t Breathe 2 and The Suicide Squad. This officially makes Candyman the first film directed by a Black woman to debut at No. 1 in the domestic box office, while other directors such as Ava DuVernay and Gina Prince-Blythewood previously coming in close at No. 2.
Moviesthedailytexan.com

2021’s ‘Candyman’ disappoints with confusing storyline, lack of scares

Director Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” finally hit theaters Aug. 27 after being delayed from June 2020. Taking place 29 years after the original “Candyman” (1992), the Jordan Peele-produced update follows desperate artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who becomes fascinated with the urban legend. Yet, the deeper he dives into the villain’s history, Candyman (Michael Hargrove) begins making his presence known to McCoy, causing the now-gentrified Cabrini-Green body count to rise as residents face an evil they thought was long gone.
MoviesComicBook

Candyman: Colman Domingo Explains Ending With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Scene

Candyman ended with an intense series of events, to say the least! The horror film directed by Nia Da Costa (who goes on to helm The Marvels for a 2022 release) revisited the famous horror legend of Candyman, originally immortalized in movie form with Tony Todd in the 1992 movie. This time around, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stepped in for a key role in the saga as Anthony McCoy (one which thoroughly satisfied fans of the original) and it called for Colman Domingo to step in as a character who largely facilitated Anthony's story. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Domingo opened up about his role in the end of the new Candyman movie.
MoviesTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie | ‘Candyman’ is scary but not the way you want it to be

It’s the Jordan Peele inspired, co-written and produced sequel to 1992’s movie of the same name. The mumbo jumbo of the original — based on Clive Barker’ short story, “The Forbidden” — isn’t good enough for a redo. That’s probably why one wasn’t done in the first place. The premise...
MoviesThe Ringer

‘Candyman’ Doesn’t Have a Sharp Enough Hook

Say what you will about the confectioners of this summer’s recoated Candyman sequel—they know a sticky situation when they see one. In Hollywood, an industry built upon the repurposing of this country’s fissures and myths is undergoing a racial recalibration that has resulted in two things: a tide of new content fueled off non-white life, and at the same time a whole bunch of folks who are tired of seeing the predations inflicted upon them be retrofitted into multiple subgenres of cinema and prestige television. Starting in the early 2010s, for nearly every August Wilson adaptation or Get Out, there was a cursed double dose of Detroit and Them; Antebellum and (God save us) Green Book. Words like “representation” and “trauma” became marketing buzz terms and critical catchalls, and creators like Lena Waithe and Kenya Barris carved out lucrative nooks in the streaming hellscape by force-feeding viewers a nutritious pulp of racial ambiguity–fetish sitcoms and historical horrors that play like Octavia Butler went mad and got obsessed with shedding skin. After seeing some version of “what if I told you the world could be more racist than it already is” for the 40th time in less than a decade, it’s hard not to feel tired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy