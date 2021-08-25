Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar Trades Flat as U.S. Yields Rise, Oil Advances

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar was little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Risk appetite in global markets improved...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#U S Currency#U S Dollar#Reuters#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Dallas Fed#Scotiabank#Treasuries#Lombard Odier Group#G10 Fx#Credit Agricole#Nfp#Qe#Usd#0 41#Sterling Dollar#8 6789 Euro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Employment Data

CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday, ahead of the August employment report late this week and in the face of the possibility that the data could influence the economy. at which point the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its asset purchases. * The...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

SINGAPORE (Aug 30): The dollar was nursing losses on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico lifted oil-exposed currencies. The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar: More stability with Fed tapering plans priced in – Goldman Sachs

In its latest research report, Goldman Sachs expects US dollar stability while citing the market’s response to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tapering hints and their signal of monetary policy adjustments, marked in June. Key quotes. Following Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech, the July FOMC meeting minutes, and a variety...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US rate policy undermine outlook

USD/CAD reverses as WTI gains 5.9% on Monday, 10.9% on the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell says a taper is coming, markets want to know when. Dollar falls even though US Treasury yield curve steepens modestly. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts weakness ahead. The USD/CAD was bracketed by losses last week...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly as Investors Await Key Jobs Report

The labor market is in focus ahead of the August jobs report which will play a major part in determining when and how the Federal Reserve will start unwinding its bond program. Investors will be watching for further data in the coming week, including consumer confidence Tuesday and Wednesday's release...
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today on improved sentiment towards the currency, coupled with rising oil prices, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1760/1780 versus the greenback from Friday's close of 4.1890/1930. However, the dealer...
EconomyDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on ISM Manufacturing Survey, NFP Report

The slew of US data prints on tap for the start of September are likely to sway the Dollar as the Federal Reserve retains an outcome-based approach for monetary policy. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades to a fresh weekly low (92.66) as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges the “progress toward maximum employment” while speaking at the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium, with the central bank head indicating that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could shift gears later this year “if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated.”
Marketsfxempire.com

Dollar Bulls Withdraw, Triggered By An Anti-Hawkish U.S Fed

The dollar plunged recently after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested in a highly predicted speech that the U.S central bank could taper its massive support for the economy by the end of the year, not as quickly as many in the market had anticipated. He said that maximum employment...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar flat ahead of Powell

It has been a volatile week for the Canadian dollar, but the currency is as quiet as a mouse on Friday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2683, up 0.02% on the day. On the economic calendar, Canada’s Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), rose 2.2%, marking a tenth consecutive monthly increase.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar buckled below critcal resistance, eyes on the data

US dollar in focus on key US calendar week as investors digest Fed rhetoric. Fed / ECB convergence under the market's watchful eye. The US dollar was mixed on the day but remains in the hands of the bears while below 93 the figure as per the DXY. US stocks...
Economyactionforex.com

The Dollar And US Treasury Yields Remain Downwardly Oriented

The Jackson Hole symposium was no game changer. Still, markets yesterday concluded there is no reason to fight Powell’s cautious approach on policy normalization. US data were second tier (pending home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing activity both printed softer). US yields held Friday’s post-Jackson Hole downward bias, declining between 1.4 bp (2y) and about 3 bp (5 & 10 y). The EMU calendar was more promising with EC confidence and German and Spanish CPI’s. EC confidence eased slightly but remains strong (117.5 from 119). German HCPI rose from 3.1% Y/Y to 3.4%, as expected. Spanish CPI surprised on the upside (3.3% from 2.9%). Even so, the combined EMU data wasn’t able to trigger an autonomous reaction on European markets. Bunds slightly underperformed Treasuries with yields varying from unchanged (2-y) to -1.7 bp (30-y). ECB’s Villeroy apparently supports the idea of reducing the pace of PEPP purchases in Q4 as financing conditions eased during summer. The dollar kept Friday’s losses. EUR/USD closed little changed at 1.1797. Easy monetary conditions, even in a context of doubt on the pace of the recovery, were enough for the S&P (+0.43%) and the Nasdaq (+0.90) to extend their record race.
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/CAD: Loonie Hits Two-Week High as Fed Taper Worries Ease

The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 92.642. The dollar fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave no indication of a tapering in a much-anticipated speech on Friday. These comments from Powell are contrary to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY jumps toward 110.00 on modest USD rebound

USD/JPY prints minute gains on Tuesdsy the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 on dovesh US Fed outlook. Lower US Treasury yields augmented the downside for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the...
CurrenciesUS News and World Report

Dollar at 3-Week Lows as Traders Await Tapering Clues

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar was trading near three-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to U.S. jobs figures later this week for clues on stimulus taper timing. The greenback has been on the back foot since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Trade at Fresh Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S stock futures held steady in early APAC trade on Monday after closing at fresh record highs last week amid increasing risk appetite as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that bond tapering could start this year while noting that there is still “much ground to cover” before raising interest rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy