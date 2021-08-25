Cancel
Boise, ID

West Ada Requires Masks For Schools

By Kevin Miller
MIX 106
 4 days ago
Despite the pleas of hundreds of parents who showed up Tuesday night to express their views on a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, the West Ada School District voted to mandate masks for all students, teachers, administrators, and others. The group showed their unity by wearing shirts hoping to send a message to the school board.

