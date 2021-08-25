Cancel
Boise, ID

Bike Races Let Kids and Parents Compete at Soldier Mountain

By Jen Austin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soldier Mountain is giving parents a prime opportunity to turn the kids loose on mountain bikes this weekend at the Southern Idaho Gravity Bike Race, and any adult that wants to rip down the mountain can show off their skills for prizes too. The Southern Idaho Gravity Bike Race is...

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

