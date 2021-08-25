Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

15 Must Haves Beyoncé Fans Will Fall “Crazy In Love” With

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites.  If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission.  Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create?  Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com. 

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crazy In Love#Your Love#Beasley Media Group#Everything You Need
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
Celebritiesromper.com

Beyoncé Reveals One Of Her "Most Satisfying Moments As A Mom"

Over the years, Beyoncé has had plenty of priceless, proud moments as a mother. Like when she and JAY-Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, became the second-youngest Grammy winner in history. But one of the “most satisfying”? That would be she saw her daughter indulge in her own self-care. “One of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Meet Two Beyoncé Stans Creating the Coolest Anime-Inspired Fan Art

If Beyoncé had her own comic series, her character would probably look as good as she is depicted in the illustrations by Hong Kong creative duo FAF. Formed by Heco and Jum, who majored in visual arts and fashion styling in university respectively, FAF (short for Finger and Fish) is a multidisciplinary group whose work spans design, illustration, merch production and art direction. The duo’s Instagram feed is filled with artwork featuring manga-style renditions of music’s favorite pop divas and rappers, from Beyoncé to Cardi B to members of BLACKPINK. And while they started out creating fan art of musicians they admire, the two were recently tapped by none other than Queen Bey to produce illustrations for a T-shirt and a hoodie commemorating one year of Black Is King, the groundbreaking visual album that celebrates African culture. The merch features drawings of Bey — wearing a Loza Maléombho ensemble in the “ALREADY” music video, and a bespoke Mugler dress in “MY POWER” — in FAF’s signature anime style, of course.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Jokes About Having A Crush On Beyoncé & Zendaya

In a new clip posted on Instagram, Kodak Black joked about having a crush on Beyoncé and Zendaya. The Florida rapper even said that he'd "change my whole life" for Zendaya. “Beyoncé,” Black said in the video when asked who he would like to work with. After being asked who...
CelebritiesBillboard

Beyoncé Brings Her Three Kids to the Rodeo for New 'Ivy Park' Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Beyoncé is making her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection kid-friendly by expanding its children's clothing line -- and now you can see the new rodeo-inspired release on her own family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany & Co. As Brand Ambassadors

The man that made throwing the diamond up a trend and once spat that diamonds are a “Girl’s Best Friend” is now in business with the world-famous jewelry company, Tiffany & Co., along with his wife, Beyoncé. Under the partnership, which was announced in Bey’s recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the pair have become Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassadors as the brand continues to relaunch after being acquired earlier this year by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. While details surrounding the partnership have yet to be revealed, Tiffany & Co. celebrated the occasion with a post on the brand’s official Instagram...
CelebritiesBillboard

Watch Beyonce Run an Ivy Park Rodeo in Stunning New Campaign Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Giddy up, because Beyoncé's got a new Ivy Park collection on the way. Houston's Queen Bey took channeled her Southern roots in a two-minute teaser on Friday (Aug. 6)...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Dua Lipa takes on the great outdoors in a crop top you need to see to believe

Dua Lipa is swinging into the end of summer (literally) in an ab-baring look we want in our closets asap. The Love Again songstress made fans swoon yet again when she shared a video that showed her swinging from a tree trunk wearing a black puffer coat with a strappy pink and red crop top tucked underneath that crossed over her toned midriff.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Opens Up About Her Self-Care Journey and Rejecting Diet Culture

Beyoncé has opened up about how she takes care of her body and her mind, ahead of her 40th birthday. The superstar opened up about the evolution of her self-care journey during her decades-long career in her September cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR. She mentioned that in the past she has focused more on her career and creative projects, including her management and production company Parkwood Entertainment and her fashion line IVY PARK, than her own self-care.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island fans think producers have a favourite couple

Love Island viewers are and always have been an observant bunch. From the major flaw in this year's series to the mysterious case of Millie's necklace in Casa Amor, they've spotted it all. Well, now fans have noticed something else about the series, and the theory is starting to make sense, tbh. Several fans have taken to Twitter to say they believe the producers have a favourite couple and that they're encouraging us to get in on the favouritism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy