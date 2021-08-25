Cancel
Can quantum tug-of-war explain water’s weirdness?

By / Lauren Fuge
Cosmos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of researchers has used a high-speed electron camera to observe the atomic motion of liquid water for the first time. These observations – which reveal the quantum nature of how hydrogen atoms interact – bring scientists one step closer to understanding the weird and wacky properties of water, like its unusually high surface tension, its large capacity to store heat, and the way it is densest just above freezing point (instead of getting denser as it gets colder, like other liquids).

