How do you give gifts in Hades? Having played a fair bit of the godlike roguelite that is Hades, you may have found yourself wondering where you can get your hands on more Nectar, or even Ambrosia, Nectar's rarer and more valuable cousin. Both these resources play a large part in forming deeper relationships with the various characters of the underworld. So in this guide to gifting Ambrosia and Nectar in Hades, we'll walk you through the best methods for gaining these resources, and what to do with them once you have them.