T.J. Williamson, 96, Wichita

T. J. Williamson, 96 of Wichita, died peacefully Tuesday August 2, 2021. Born December 21, 1924 in the miniscule town of Mulberry in Crawford County, T.J. was the son of James Thomas and Edna (Andrews) Williamson. He was born in a house owned by the railroad company for which his father worked. His father was a section foreman for the Kansas City Southern Railroad and his mother was a housewife. He was the seventh and last child born to this couple.