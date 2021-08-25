William Richards, 54, Columbus

William “Bill” Raymond Richards, 54, of Columbus, died 5:13 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born September 22, 1966 in Appleton City, Mo. Bill was the son of Everett Eugene Richards and Ora “Nadine” (Hartman) Richards. He spent many years living in Oklahoma City, Okla. before settling in Columbus 29 years ago. He was a member of the Commercial Food Workers (CFW) Union and had most recently worked at the Butterball Plant in Carthage, Mo. until July of 2018. He greatly enjoyed sharing hobbies with his son, Adam, which included tinkering as amateur auto mechanics and grilling, smoking and barbecuing meats. In his later years, he took up the hobby of leatherworking.