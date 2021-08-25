Cancel
Joplin, MO

Karen Jackson, 81, Joplin, Mo.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Jackson, 81, of Joplin, Mo., died Friday August 20, 2021 at her home after a brief illness. Born February 22, 1940 in Carthage, Mo., Karen was the daughter of Walter (Leo) and Loraine Taylor. She graduated from Cherokee County Community High School with the class of 1958. She attended Pittsburg State University for one year. Karen married the love of her life, Ronald Jackson September 13, 1997 in Oronogo, Mo. He preceded her in death.

