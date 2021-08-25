Cancel
Lorene Brannin, 85, Oswego

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorene Brannin, 85, of Oswego, died at 9:15 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home. Born March 3, 1936 in Cherokee County, Lorene was the daughter of James E and Marie Ruth (Stapleton) Casey. Lorene was a longtime resident of Oswego. Lorene earned an Associate of Business degree at...

