NuRAN Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ('Binovi' or the 'Company') (TSXV:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(GR:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, provides today an update with respect to the August 16, 2021 announcement by Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. ('Captiva') of its unsolicited offer to buy all of the shares of Binovi . By virtue of Captiva's news release of August 19, 2021, the Company has determined that the proposed offer by Capitva had been terminated. Between the offer date and the Capitva news release of August 19,2021, the Company had no significant communications or diligence exchange with Capitva or any party representing Capitva and is not aware of any material fact or circumstances with respect to or in connection with the Capitva proposal or the cancellation thereof.