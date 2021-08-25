Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NuRAN Provides Corporate Update

austinnews.net
 4 days ago

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on operations:. Final negotiations are being completed within Cameroon for a debt financing facility with a local commercial bank. Although NuRAN has the funds...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Quebec#Qc Accesswire#Wireless Inc#Nrrwf#Arpu#Otcqb#Litecell#Naas#Mobile Network Operator#Orange Rfp#Kinshasa#Sierra Leone#Sierratel#Tandem#Mtn Nuran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessaustinnews.net

Binovi Addresses Termination of Proposed Takeover by Captiva Verde

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ('Binovi' or the 'Company') (TSXV:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(GR:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, provides today an update with respect to the August 16, 2021 announcement by Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. ('Captiva') of its unsolicited offer to buy all of the shares of Binovi . By virtue of Captiva's news release of August 19, 2021, the Company has determined that the proposed offer by Capitva had been terminated. Between the offer date and the Capitva news release of August 19,2021, the Company had no significant communications or diligence exchange with Capitva or any party representing Capitva and is not aware of any material fact or circumstances with respect to or in connection with the Capitva proposal or the cancellation thereof.
Businessaustinnews.net

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that options to purchase 5,400,000 common shares of the Company were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options, which will vest immediately, have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, are exercisable at a per share price of $0.70 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The option grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Businessaustinnews.net

Link Global Technologies Provides an Operational Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK', 'Link Global' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, provides an update on business operations and recent developments in Alberta.
Businessaustinnews.net

CO2 GRO Inc. Selected to Participate in a Virtual Trade Mission to Mexico Presented by the Ontario MEDJCT and Toronto Regional Board of Trade from September 20th to 23rd, 2021

 TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in a virtual trade mission to Mexico presented by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Create and Trade ('MEDJCT') in collaboration with the Toronto Regional Board of Trade. The selection was based on GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ application as a clean technology.
Businessaustinnews.net

Galway Metals Announces Appointment of New Director, Update to Insider Purchases and Listing on The OTCQB Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ('Galway Metals' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that Rafael Solis has agreed to join its Board of Directors (the 'Board') and will serve as the Vice President of Finance. Mr. Solis brings to the Company extensive equity capital markets experience accumulated over 20 years in the financial industry. The Company is also pleased to announce it has begun trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ('OTCQB'), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, under the ticker symbol GAYMF.
Businessaustinnews.net

American Leisure Holdings Inc Submits Attorney Letter to OTC Markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC:AMLH), is pleased to announce that earlier today August 26th, the company submitted all the required and necessary documentations to OTC Markets to become 'OTC Current' in its reporting requirements . Over the course of the last month the company has taken several actions to bring the company into good standing.
Businessaustinnews.net

AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for Global Rollout of AMPD Virtual Studio Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company')(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud today to announce that it has formally established a European subsidiary, AMPD Technologies (Europe) Limited, and has entered into an agreement with Equinix, Inc (EQIX), the world's largest data centre and colocation infrastructure, in anticipation of the global rollout of its AMPD Virtual Studio offering.
Economyaustinnews.net

Silver Elephant Announces Creation of New Royalty Focused Subsidiary and Grant of 2% Royalty of Company's Mining Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant' or 'the Company') (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has entered into 2% royalty agreements (the 'Royalty Agreements') whereby the Company now holds a 2% royalty over each of the Company's key projects (the 'Royalties'), and, in connection with the previously announced spin-out and plan of arrangement of the Company (the 'Arrangement'), such Royalties will be transferred into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company named Battery Metals Royalties Corp. ('Battery Metals Royalties').
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Planet 13 Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results

Q2 2021 Revenue of $32.8 million, up 205% compared to Q2, 2020. All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ('Planet 13' or the 'Company'), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Businesschannele2e.com

Synnex-Tech Data Merger Date: Distributors Expect Sept 1 Close

Synnex and Tech Data expect to close their $7.2 billion distribution merger on or about September 1, Synnex says. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will own roughly 45 percent of the combined business — which blends traditional technology distribution with cloud marketplaces for channel partners. All required regulatory approvals...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"A Future Variant Could Kill 35% of People!" Experts Issue Warning About Future Of Pandemic In Texas

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, highly deadly Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Affective Computing Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Global “Affective Computing Market” Report mainly includes sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast and marketing of the product and the segments here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. The regions of Affective Computing market industry contain all Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.
Charitiesaustinnews.net

Huawei distributes relief materials in Bangladesh's flood-hit district

DHAKA, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's telecommunication giant Huawei distributed relief materials to thousands of flood-hit people in Bangladesh's Netrokona district, some 158 km north of capital Dhaka, on Saturday. Around 2,000 families received a good amount of essential items such as rice, red lentils, potatoes, oral saline, sugar, flour...
Businessaustinnews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 28

LUSAKA -- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday announced his first cabinet appointment, naming Situmbeko Musokotwane as the country's new finance minister. Musokotwane, 65, served as finance minister between 2008 and 2011. He also served as central bank governor and special assistant to the president for economic affairs in late President Levy Mwanawasa's government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy