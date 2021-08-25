Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holt County, NE

Holt County Board of Supervisors Proceedings (8-26-21)

holtindependent.com
 4 days ago

The Holt County Board of Supervisors met as a Board of Equalization with all members present except Tielke. County Assessor Tim Wallinger, County Treasurer Shelly Ross and County Clerk Cathy Pavel were also in attendance. This meeting publicized pursuant to Section 84-1411 R.R.S. 1943. Notice of meeting given in advance thereof by publication in paper as shown by Affidavit of Publication on July 29, 2021, in the Atkinson Graphic.

www.holtindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paxton, NE
City
O'neill, NE
County
Holt County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Car Wash#Board Of Equalization#The Atkinson Graphic#The Treasurers Report#Emmet Township Clerk#Stuart Township Clerk#Patrick Natasha Gentele#Daniel Jolene Brummels#Ne#Warp Networks Inc#Llc#Rep#Alertmedia#Antelope County Sheriff#Appeara#Print Pub#Bear Graphics Inc#Off Supp#Biglin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy