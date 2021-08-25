Holt County Board of Supervisors Proceedings (8-26-21)
The Holt County Board of Supervisors met as a Board of Equalization with all members present except Tielke. County Assessor Tim Wallinger, County Treasurer Shelly Ross and County Clerk Cathy Pavel were also in attendance. This meeting publicized pursuant to Section 84-1411 R.R.S. 1943. Notice of meeting given in advance thereof by publication in paper as shown by Affidavit of Publication on July 29, 2021, in the Atkinson Graphic.www.holtindependent.com
