Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holt County, NE

Public Notices

holtindependent.com
 4 days ago

Sealed proposals for the construction of two bridge superstructure replacements, one bridge replacement is a twin span superstructure 25’-6 wide by 59’-8 long on 495 Avenue – Bridge No. C004506710, the second bridge is a twin span superstructure 20’-0 wide by 78’-0 long on 500 Avenue – Bridge No. C004507705. The sealed proposals shall include the removal of the existing superstructures and construction of the new superstructures including materials, labor, equipment, tools, along with appurtenances and accessories for Holt County, Nebraska. The proposals will be received by the Holt County Clerk, Cathy Pavel, in her office at the Holt County Courthouse, until 11:00 am local time, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, and thereafter will be opened and publicly read on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the Holt County Supervisor’s meeting room, Holt County Courthouse, 204 North 4th Street, O’Neill, NE 68763. Holt County Clerks’ mailing/shipping address is: 204 North 4th Street (P.O. Box 329) O’Neill, NE 68763.

www.holtindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
O'neill, NE
County
Holt County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Creighton, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Real Property#Zoning Regulations#Board Of Education#C004506710#The Holt County Clerk#Ne#Holt County Clerks#P O Box#The County Clerk#Nebraska Estate#O Neill Ne 68763#Strope Gotschall#Llo 125#Peetz#Ertz Trucking Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy