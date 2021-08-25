Public Notices

Sealed proposals for the construction of two bridge superstructure replacements, one bridge replacement is a twin span superstructure 25’-6 wide by 59’-8 long on 495 Avenue – Bridge No. C004506710, the second bridge is a twin span superstructure 20’-0 wide by 78’-0 long on 500 Avenue – Bridge No. C004507705. The sealed proposals shall include the removal of the existing superstructures and construction of the new superstructures including materials, labor, equipment, tools, along with appurtenances and accessories for Holt County, Nebraska. The proposals will be received by the Holt County Clerk, Cathy Pavel, in her office at the Holt County Courthouse, until 11:00 am local time, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, and thereafter will be opened and publicly read on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the Holt County Supervisor’s meeting room, Holt County Courthouse, 204 North 4th Street, O’Neill, NE 68763. Holt County Clerks’ mailing/shipping address is: 204 North 4th Street (P.O. Box 329) O’Neill, NE 68763.