Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Orange, NJ

Meet the Family Bringing Film Photography Back to Jersey

By Kevin Hurler
thedigestonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm photography is back. An artform lost to the widespread digitization of the ’90s is seeing a resurgence in a huge way. It’s a paradox in and of itself: in a world that is constantly getting faster, film photography is an outlier based on waiting. A roll of film has a mere 24 to 36 exposures, whereas a digital camera has seemingly infinite space on its SD card. Digital photos can be seen immediately after they’re taken, while a film photo can sit undeveloped in a camera for years.

thedigestonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
South Orange, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Photography#Movies#Sd#Gelatin Labs#Instagram#Noritsu#Kodak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
Related
Lambertville, NJbmi.com

BMI Brings Rock Star to Hospitality Industry Event in New Jersey

Spin Doctors front man and BMI songwriter Chris Barron was the featured entertainment at the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association’s “Dining Downtown” event, an afternoon of food, networking and industry speakers at the Lambertville Inn in Lambertville, NJ. The Princeton native surprised the crowd of New Jersey restaurant and hotel executives with a totally unplugged acoustic performance of the group’s two mega hits “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes,” songs that Barron penned on his own. Still together as a band, Spin Doctors are back on tour this summer and fall.
Photographykulturehub.com

Sissi Lu shares her timeless love of film photography

With all the latest advances in camera technology, there’s still a very special place in the photography community for film photographers like Sissi Lu. Sissi shows us that beauty is timeless in film and with people. We went back, closer to basics with Sissi, and talked about her, her development,...
Colebrook, NHconwaydailysun.com

Tillotson Center to host a photography exhibit illustrating the stories of forty immigrant families

COLEBROOK — A photography exhibit is coming soon to the Tillotson Center that will display portraits and stories about immigrants in New Hampshire. Exhibit materials are drawn from a recent publication, Finding Home: Portraits and Memories of Immigrants, by New Hampshire photographer Becky Field. Her book, published last year by Peter E. Randall Publisher, Portsmouth, is a collection of photographs and stories of forty immigrant families in New Hampshire.
Elysburg, PADaily Item

Mural brings family farm back to life

ELYSBURG — When Paula Kovach was considering a mural for a barn on her family’s farm near Elysburg, she reached out to an old friend, Matt Leavens. The two went to elementary and high school together, and Leavens’ experience as a graphic artist and art teacher made him an easy choice.
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
MusicRolling Stone

How I Think Modern Music Consumption Promotes Micro-Niches

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Varied tastes in music — or art in general — are nothing new. Typically, each new generation listens to music that differs (sometimes drastically) from the music of previous generations. And though musical genres have existed in one form or another for centuries, it wasn’t until the 1920s that musicians, producers, radio stations and record labels began using genres to strategically reach their target audience(s). This helped fast-track the commercialization of musical genres in the 20th century, allowing individuals to quickly find artists and styles they liked.
Photography35mmc.com

Shooting Film on the Trip for My Mother’s Funeral – By Jim McConnell

I lost my mother to Covid-19 on January 29th, 2021, just two days after her seventy-third birthday. Apart from the obvious complications of holding a funeral in the middle of a raging global pandemic, there was also the matter of traveling nearly 400 miles from our home in North Carolina to my hometown in Pennsylvania for the service.
PhotographyPosted by
Creative Bloq

The Photography and Video Show is back! Get your tickets now

The Photography and Video Show is back! After holding the last two events virtually, the physical gathering of photographers and videographers returns to the NEC in Birmingham between 18 and 21 September. For the first time in over a year, you'll be able to try out kit first-hand, buy the latest gear at unbeatable prices and get all-important face-to-face advice.
Photographypetapixel.com

The Rise, Fall, and Revival of Polaroid: The Instant Photography Icon

As the epitome of instant photography, Polaroid has experienced both massive popularity in its heydey through a dramatic fall after as it dealt with the realities of the digital photography boom. This video from Business Insider shares the history of the iconic brand and where it is today. Polaroid as...
Photographypetapixel.com

Happy World Photography Day! A Look Back on Its Origins and Impact

Happy World Photography Day! Today is a special day that celebrates the art, science, and history of photography. Here’s a look at how it all began and the impact photography plays in our lives today. Celebrated on 19th August, World Photography Day is an annual worldwide celebration of the visual...
Photographyephotozine.com

Nikon Speaker Schedule Announced For The Photography Show 2021

The Photography Show 2021 will be taking place from 18-21 September 2021 and Nikon has announced they will be there along with the Nikon School Stage. Once again, Nikon will be exhibiting their award-winning product line-up, which includes the retro-inspired Nikon Zfc and new Z series macro lenses, as well as hosting a roster of photography talks on the Nikon School Stage.
PhotographyPhotofocus

10 film photography accessories that won’t break the bank

Have you been doing film photography for quite some time now? Chances are, you’re ready to either upgrade your gear or invest in useful accessories. If budget is a major consideration, the latter is your best option. There are actually plenty of film photography accessories that won’t put a dent on your wallet. Some of them you’ll find especially useful during a shoot; others will come in handy if you’re also doing some film developing at home.
Sag Harbor, NY27east.com

Films For Families At Sag Harbor Cinema

Sag Harbor Cinema continues its “Kids and Families” program with a one-week run of the classic of American independent cinema “Little Fugitive,” in which a little boy, tricked into believing he has killed his older brother, runs away to Coney Island. The Academy Award-nominated film was written and directed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy