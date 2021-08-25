Meet the Family Bringing Film Photography Back to Jersey

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Varied tastes in music — or art in general — are nothing new. Typically, each new generation listens to music that differs (sometimes drastically) from the music of previous generations. And though musical genres have existed in one form or another for centuries, it wasn’t until the 1920s that musicians, producers, radio stations and record labels began using genres to strategically reach their target audience(s). This helped fast-track the commercialization of musical genres in the 20th century, allowing individuals to quickly find artists and styles they liked.