Kenny McIntosh talks Georgia RB depth

By Joe Vitale
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29K3Uq_0bcTnFb300

Georgia is running back U for a reason: It simply keeps reloading and producing elite, NFL running backs.

This season is no different. The Bulldogs return a ton of talent and depth at the ball carrier position.

Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards showcase how deep the UGA running back room is. It’s actually so deep that former four-star recruit Lovasea Carroll is playing cornerback for the Dawgs.

McIntosh met with the UGA media and discussed the running back room.

“It’s a blessing to have a lot of running backs, a lot of talent on the field on one team,” McIntosh said on Tuesday. “It takes a lot of wear and tear off of each of our bodies, so all of us are getting opportunities to go out there and perform. I love it.”

McIntosh acknowledged that with great depth comes great competition, and he understands how each has his own style of play and how that can compliment each other’s.

“All of the backs have a different running style,” McIntosh said. “Cook, he’s very explosive. He can get skinny whenever he wants to. Zamir is downhill. He can make a guy miss, too, as well, but he’s going to put his head down and get those tough yards. Kendall definitely can break tackles. He’s explosive. Daijun is real quick, shifty, and I feel like he can get in and out of his cuts easily. Like I said, I feel like we all have different running types, but I feel like that’s an advantage for us.”

“Me, I feel like my vision is great,” McIntosh added when pushed to break his own style down. “I feel like I can get in and out of cuts, too. I can make defenders miss. I feel like I can catch the ball well, too. We all have a great advantage.”

McIntosh stepped up in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win after James Cook missed the game due to the passing of his father.

McIntosh is polished as a receiver and runner. He runs with good balance and is difficult for linebackers to cover. The Fort Lauderdale native dislocated his right elbow in March. As a result, McIntosh missed the spring game. He should be ready to begin the college football season.

McIntosh played in eight games in 2020. He ran for 251 yards on 47 carries as a sophomore. McIntosh saw an uptick in per game production, but missed the Florida and Kentucky games with a knee injury. He appeared in 12 games as a freshman.

As a freshman, McIntosh averaged seven yards per carry on 25 carries for 174 rushing yards. His 62-yard touchdown against Arkansas State was UGA’s longest rush of the 2019 season.

McIntosh is an important special teams player for Georgia. The junior running back returned six kicks for 218 yards in 2020. He additionally recorded a pair of tackles.

McIntosh came to Georgia as a four-star recruit from University School.

McIntosh’s brother, R.J., played at Miami for several seasons and had two sacks for the NFL’s New York Giants last season. It looks as if McIntosh is fully capable of joining his brother in the NFL.

