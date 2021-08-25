Eagles Resume ‘Hotel California’ Tour at Madison Square Garden

You will soon be able to make all you dreams of living like Daniel LaRusso come true — at least for a couple days. A few months ago we told you about how LaRusso’s mansion from Cobra Kai had hit the real estate market. Located in Marietta, Georgia (the series is shot there even though it’s set in Southern California), the 9,214 square foot home was listed on Realtor.com with an asking price of $2.6 million. Not cheap, but a small price to pay to be able to recreate that big fight between the competing dojos from the end of the last season.