How many times in your life have you had to be reminded to eat your greens?. I know it’s a lot for me - but here’s how I encourage myself to eat more. The sad reality is that no matter what I do, whether it’s a delicious smoothie or a nourishing salad bowl, there’s not much that really compels me to eat my greens. Except for the fact that I know they’re good for me. Getting a daily dose of leafy greens is the answer to so many of our health worries, from supporting our immunity to detoxing our body leafy greens are an essential part of our diet.