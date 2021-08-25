Every nine hours someone dies from drunk driving in Texas

Texans urged to consider tragic impacts before getting behind wheel after drinking. No parent should ever receive the kind of devastating news that two Bryan police officers delivered to Pam Todaro one early Saturday morning. At 6:45 a.m. on August 9, 2014 they appeared on her doorstep to tell her that her 25-year-old son had been killed in a drunk driving crash. Her son Dillon was driving home from a fish fry and died instantly when his truck ran off the road hitting a brick…