Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tim Hortons cooks up China cybersecurity recipe

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2za8nC_0bcTimUh00

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tim Hortons is brewing a solution for the sticky Chinese data quandary, but the final mix is murky. Although a Canadian purveyor of coffee and doughnuts may not be an obvious trailblazer in this space, the matter is pressing because its mainland franchise, THIL, is due to list in New York via a special-purpose acquisition company. The idea is to establish a separate company to house personal information that would provide services to the parent on a “cost-only” basis.

China’s concerns surfaced just last month following Didi Global’s initial public offering, so THIL is starting from scratch. Whether its model can be repeated depends on the details. Who will own the so-called “NewCo” is unknown, but it won’t be THIL. The strength of the agreement also matters, as does who sets the costs and how they’re determined. Given how valuable an ingredient data is these days, Beijing and investors will be keen to know the recipe. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tim Cook defeats risk of Apple crumble

Zurich airport paints grim aviation picture

Chinese vaping IPO reeks of desperation

Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity

Uber’s middle way with gig workers gets dinged

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Cybersecurity#Chinese#Canadian#Thil#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
China
Related
Businesshypebeast.com

Tim Cook Received a $750 Million USD Bonus on His 10th Anniversary as Apple CEO

Apple‘s Tim Cook has reportedly cashed in on a $750 million USD bonus to commemorate his tenth anniversary as CEO. In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Cook acquired more than five million Apple stock shares in the compensation package when he took over Steve Jobs’ role over a decade ago. The incentives were expected to be tied to Apple’s performance in the S&P 500 in the past three years. Apple, which is currently the world’s most valuable company and valued at $2.4 trillion USD, has consistently been one of the top-performing companies on the index. CNN Business has reported that between 2018 and 2019, Apple generated nearly 192 percent for shareholder returns.
Technologyyicaiglobal.com

China’s AI Unicorn SenseTime Files for Hong Kong IPO

(Yicai Global) Aug. 30 -- SenseTime, China’s biggest artificial intelligence company, has filed for an initial pubic offering in Hong Kong. The Beijing-based firm filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Aug. 27, without disclosing the offering price or size. But people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Aug. 19 that SenseTime was seeking to raise up to USD2 billion.
Economywincountry.com

China Evergrande says it will not hold news briefing after H1 earnings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group, the country’s debt-laden No. 2 property developer, said on Monday it will not hold a news conference after it reports its first-half earnings on Tuesday. The company did not provide a reason for the rare move. Evergrande said last week it expected its...
Businessnewsandguts.com

Apple’s Tim Cook Set for $750 Million Payday

Steve Jobs, the legendary CEO of Apple, was thought to be irreplaceable. But 10 years after succeeding Jobs, Tim Cook has brought the tech Goliath to new heights. During Cook’s tenure as Apple’s chief executive, “the company’s revenue has more than doubled and its shares returned more than 1,100%, pushing the market value above $2 trillion,” according to Bloomberg.
StocksGreenwichTime

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Apple Stock Worth $750 Million

According to an SEC filing posted by Apple Thursday, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, got more than 5 million shares of Apple stock this week. He sold most of the stock for over $750 million. When Cook took over as CEO of Apple 10 years ago, he received a compensation...
Businesstechxplore.com

Apple's Tim Cook gets $750mn bonus payout

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has received a bonus of some $750 million, reflecting his performance at the US technology giant in his 10 years at the helm, a regulatory filing showed. The Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Cook's bonus was granted in some five million...
Food & Drinksbardown.com

A Tim Hortons esports coffee shop just opened in China and it looks incredible

Do you love gaming? How about coffee? And what about Boston cream donuts? If you love all three… well, you’re in luck!. In collaboration with Tencent, an “internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world,” Tim Hortons has opened up an esports coffee shop in Shenzhen, China and let us tell you… it looks incredible! According to For The Win, the shop will even have esports-themed food and drink items.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tim Cook defeats risk of Apple crumble

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - On Aug. 24, 2011, Steve Jobs conceded he could no longer run Apple (AAPL.O). He handed over the top job to Tim Cook, the operating supremo who had stood in during Jobs’ illness. The company was then worth $350 billion. Some feared Cook could never reproduce the innovation inspired by Jobs, notably the world-changing iPhone, first launched in 2007.
BusinessStreet.Com

Apple's Biggest Product Launches Under CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook was named Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report CEO on Aug. 24, 2011. On the occasion of his 10th CEO-versary in the company, we are taking a look at five of its most popular products / services:. iPhone: Apple’s most successful product has over 1 billion iPhone users worldwide....
BusinessPhone Arena

10 years of Tim Cook – A brief history of Apple's current CEO

Exactly 10 years ago, on August 24, 2011 Timothy Donald Cook was named the new chief executive officer at Apple. Mr. Tim Cook was personally recommended as Apple's next CEO by the legendary Steve Jobs, whom Cook has later called a friend and an inspiration numerous times. Since Tim Cook...
Businessimore.com

Tim Cook says competition 'inherently good' in sweeping new interview

Tim Cook has said competition in tech is inherently good in a new interview. He discussed a multitude of issues in an interview with Australia's Financial Review. He also talked about privacy, back doors, and more. Tim Cook has said competition in tech is inherently good, in a sweeping new...
Electronicspocketnow.com

German lawmakers to Tim Cook: Apple should reconsider its CSAM plans

Apple introduced new child-safety features earlier this month. The new CSAM detection system allows Apple to scan photos in the iCloud Library and iMessages for sensitive content and potential child abuse. But, despite the good use, the new CSAM features have drawn a lot of backlashes. Not only from security...
Economyrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Tim Hortons China to go public in $1.7B deal

The China operations of a Canadian restaurant chain is going public in the U.S. Tim Hortons China has agreed to a merger with Silver Crest Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed by a Hong Kong investment firm. SPACs take money from public investors and use it to merge with a privately-held company, taking it public in the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy