Mount Pleasant, TX

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Community Events Calendar is published as space permits. Events will also be published on our website. Submit event notices to: editor@tribnow.com. Aug. 28 Greater Bible Way will have a Women’s Conference Saturday, August 28, at 9 a.m. Attorney Amber Booker Webb will be the guest speaker. Pastor Bertrand Baley Jr. will be the speaker. The church is located at 503 School St in Mt. Pleasant. Cinco de Mayo on the Square Hosted by the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce August 28 | Downtown Square Aug. 29 Never Let Your Legacy…

