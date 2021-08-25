Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

County Planning Dept Moving Forward with Three Agricultural Planning Projects

wrfalp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Agricultural Development & Enhancement Strategy, also known as the Farmland Protection Plan, is in the process of being updated. The County received a $50,000 grant in 2019 from the State Department of Agriculture and Markets and a $30,000 grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to update the Chautauqua County Farmland Protection Plan. This update is intended to provide a roadmap for the future success and economic viability of agriculture the county. The plan will identify challenges and devise strategies to increase the economic viability of the agricultural industry, encourage farmland protection, and increase public interest and awareness of local agriculture.

www.wrfalp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Business
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Land#Department Of Agriculture#The County Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy