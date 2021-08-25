County Planning Dept Moving Forward with Three Agricultural Planning Projects

The Chautauqua County Agricultural Development & Enhancement Strategy, also known as the Farmland Protection Plan, is in the process of being updated. The County received a $50,000 grant in 2019 from the State Department of Agriculture and Markets and a $30,000 grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to update the Chautauqua County Farmland Protection Plan. This update is intended to provide a roadmap for the future success and economic viability of agriculture the county. The plan will identify challenges and devise strategies to increase the economic viability of the agricultural industry, encourage farmland protection, and increase public interest and awareness of local agriculture.