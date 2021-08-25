Cancel
Girls' Generation's YoonA x Park Jung Min show excellent chemistry in 'Marie Claire' photoshoot + their film 'Miracle' confirms release date

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls' Generation's YoonA and actor Park Jung Min participated in a photoshoot with 'Marie Claire', showing off their chemistry ahead of the release of their movie 'Miracle'. 'Miracle' is a film that depicts the story of Joon Kyung (played by Park Jung Min) and his neighbors. Joon Kyung is a 4D (used by many Koreans to describe unique, 'out of this world' personalities) math genius whose only goal in life is to set up a train station in his village, where there are none. Ra Hee (played by YoonA) is a self-proclaimed muse, who is full of cheerful energy.

