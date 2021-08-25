Girls' Generation's YoonA x Park Jung Min show excellent chemistry in 'Marie Claire' photoshoot + their film 'Miracle' confirms release date

Those who have seen BTS's Jimin in person can attest to his true beauty, and they never miss a chance to praise his gorgeous visuals. On the 20th of August, incumbent bodyguards Jung Seung-min and Tae-il Yang, who have worked with K-POP stars like BTS and Twice for many years, guested on YouTube Channel AYO. The two answered various questions regarding their work, and their reviews of Jimin's visuals were in line with what the American bodyguard for BTS, Lou Valentino, said that Jimin was the prettiest man he had ever seen.