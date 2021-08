WASHINGTON -- President Biden used FDA's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as an opportunity to urge undecided Americans to get their vaccine. "Let me say this loudly and clearly: if you're one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has the full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened," Biden said in a short speech Monday in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building here. "The moment you've been waiting for is here. It's time for you to go get your vaccination -- get it today."