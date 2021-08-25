Cancel
Could threat of job losses slow autonomous deployments?

By Editorial Calendar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVehicles have evolved considerably over the past 100 years, as has the technology used to build them. Today’s smart, connected and automated cars are built in smart, connected and automated factories. The jobs that go along with those factories have also evolved and will continue to do so as the industry moves to a future of ever greater autonomous driving.

