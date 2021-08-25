From our Readers - Reader agrees with local choice vs. mandates
I would like to thank Jim Waters and James Tipton for their articles addressing local choice vs. state mandates in the August 18 edition of the Spencer Magnet. Our citizens certainly have differing opinions on the effectiveness and dangers of masks for children (although I suspect very few have actually read the related research studies). But I believe the broader issue is that of having a voice in our government vs. letting one man dictate what is best for everyone.www.spencermagnet.com
