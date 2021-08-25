From our Readers - Reader agrees with local choice vs. mandates

Stimulus Check has been offered by the States. The current covid situation in America does not look promising. The country has witnessed an alarming surge of covid cases. This surge has persisted over a couple of weeks. The death rate has also been higher. This has led to the speculation that another shutdown might be on the cards. The developing circumstances have made the citizens of America very much concerned. Many people could lose their job and others might suffer a significant cut in their salaries. This, the people of America look up to the government. Petitions have been signed in favor of another stimulus check. The States have decided to offer some sort of fundings to the residents. Let us find out what to expect from each state.