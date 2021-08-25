Cancel
Frankfort, KY

Could constitutional amendment help balance power in Frankfort?

By Editorial Comics
spencermagnet.com
 5 days ago

Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest political gyration involving leaning on the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) to mandate all children in every public school across the commonwealth don masks for 270 days – the entire school year unless the board relents, which is unlikely – helps strengthen the case for passage of a constitutional amendment next year allowing the legislature to call itself into session to deal with such matters and presumably restore the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches.

