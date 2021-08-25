Cancel
Charities

What's a major donor? A fundraising expert explains

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor donors are the people who give the most money to a specific nonprofit. The amount they must donate to attain that status varies, depending on the nonprofit's budget. If you gave US$500 to your neighborhood food pantry, you would probably become one of its major donors. With a large university, hospital or any other nonprofit with a multimillion-dollar budget, however, it may take an annual gift of $100,000 to land in its top tier of supporters.

