The situation at Kabul airport is “stabilising”, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said, after thousands of panicked people took to the runway in an attempt to flee the country as the Taliban seized Afghanistan’s capital. Seven people have died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two people who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.The pandemonium – resulting in tragic and shocking images of many Afghans clinging onto the C-17 aircraft that was about to lift off – had led to all remaining military...