This Confusing Sentence Uses ‘Buffalo’ 8 Times and Is Grammatically Correct

After several months of complaints from speeding tickets received from Buffalo residents and all the attention and effort from local leaders to get the speed zone cameras removed. Now there is another issue that is getting under the skin of Buffalo residents. According to wgrz.com, a number of block club members on the east side of Buffalo are really upset about the questionnaire they are receiving in the mail. The survey is asking people do they want speed bumps in the neighborhood, and there are people that really feel like this is a waste of time.