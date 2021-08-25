NFT Loot Boxes Called MoonBoxes Are Launching Soon for Creators

Megadeth has announced their debut NFT releases, coming to the WAX blockchain. There will be two exclusive NFT craftable card packs available, an All Access pack, with only 1,500 available, and a General Admission pack, with only 2,500 available. Based on artwork from the last 20 plus years of the Cyber Army and reimagined for the Wax Blockchain, the Megadeth Series 1 NFTs sets a whole new stage for MEGADETH collectibles. Both packs go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 27 at 10AM PST and will be available to purchase for only 72 hours, or while supplies last. The card packs will be delivered after the transaction is complete and can be opened starting Monday, August 30 at 12PM PST. Cyber Army members will get exclusive pre-sale access to a limited number of All Access and General Admission card packs available starting on August 26 at 12PM PST. A credit card or PayPal and a Wax Wallet will be required for all purchases.