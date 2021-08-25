NFT Loot Boxes Called MoonBoxes Are Launching Soon for Creators
Among the things that give non-fungible tokens (NFTs) their value is their built-in scarcity. Unlike a dollar bill, which is fungible and can be exchanged one for another, NFTs are unique, giving them a built-in collectible value and, in extreme cases, driving prices into the seven figures. Moonshot, a project built on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), is launching a limited edition space-themed NFT collection consisting of 1000 NFTs soon, using the MoonBoxes concept, which could be an exciting opportunity for NFT enthusiasts.www.coinspeaker.com
Comments / 0