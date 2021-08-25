Robeson Community College’s second Career and College promise open house is Thursday

LUMBERTON — A second Career & College Promise Open House has been scheduled for Thursday at Robeson Community College.

The event will take place starting at 6 p.m. in the auditorium in Building 15 of the main campus in Lumberton and is open to all high school students in Robeson County, including homeschoolers and their parents. The first CCP Open House, which took place on Aug. 10, had almost 300 students in attendance, according to RCC.

Career & College Promise classes are offered to high school students at no costs. The classes are tuition-free, and students can earn college credit at no cost each semester at RCC during their time in high school.

People interested in attending are asked to RSVP admissions@robeson.edu. The RSVP is not required for attendance but for planning purposes only.

For more information, contact Patricia Locklear at plocklear@robeson.edu or 910-272-3356.