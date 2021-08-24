Cancel
Floresville, TX

Martha Lopez Zuniga

By Lizz Daniels
seguintoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Lopez Zuniga, age 66 of Seguin, formerly of Floresville, passed away on August 21, 2021. Martha was born on November 24, 1954 in Floresville, Texas to Lillie (Brown) and Benito Lopez. She grew up in Floresville and was a 1973 graduate & Prom Queen, of Floresville High School. Martha will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and high work ethic as she worked thirty plus years at Motorola (Continental) Corporation, in Seguin before retiring. Never afraid of hard work, her passion was always helping people, whether it be through volunteering or fundraising efforts. She was a generous Landlord to many through her rental properties. Her faith, her church and her family and friends were important to her, supporting all as needed. She loved watching her grandchildren grow and helped anyway she could with their school and extracurricular activities and events.

