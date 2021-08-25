Kids Get Back to The Books Drivers Beware School Zones Open

Masking and vaccine mandates have upset many people in the Yakima Valley and throughout the state of Washington. If you’re upset and want a chance to speak out you’re invited to what’s being called Yakima County Freedom Rally round 2. The rally is set for Saturday at Yakima’s Chesterly Park from 2:00PM TO 4:00PM. The park is located at 40th Avenue and River Road. Organizers say the rally is for anyone who believes in medical freedom and who is against mandates. They say no one should be forced to inject something in their body in order to keep their job. Many are concerned the mandates will grow and eventually lead to a state mandate and possible lockdowns.