Ready for a new school year
Warren County Middle School welcomes new and returning students, and their parents, during an Open House in this scene repeated in schools across the Warren County district last week. Pictured, from the left, are WCMS Exceptional Children teachers Rebekah Ravoori, Susan Adler, Charlene Spence and Latasha Davis-Green. While Warren Early College High School students began the 2021-22 school year earlier this month, most Warren County students returned to the classroom on Monday.www.warrenrecord.com
