I hate cancer. I hate the pain. I hate the meds. I hate the incremental death.

By Jack Kurtz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer is winning. As bad as it is for me, I know it’s worse for my wife. She has a front seat to my slow death. She’s the real warrior and hero.

