I hate cancer. I hate the pain. I hate the meds. I hate the incremental death.

What’s up guys! I’m 22 years old and I recently started dating this guy who I met through a friend. He’s really cute and funny. We like hanging out one on one but thing change once we hangout with other people (his friends/my friends). I hate country music and him and his friends, that’s all they listen to. He hates my music with the same passion. They love talking sh…”stuff” about rap and hip hop, which is what I grew up with and is part of who I am. I feel so uncomfortable hanging out with his friends. I feel out of place, but I still go because I know those people are important to him. He’s hung out with my friends ONCE and he didn’t really make an attempt to get to know any of them. He made it obvious he didn’t want to be there. I hate that we always have to go do things with his friends, but when it comes to my group of people, he makes me feel like I’m forcing him. I really like him but I don’t see this working out long term if he’s not willing to meet me half way. It’s not just our musical taste we don’t vibe with but everything that comes with it, the lifestyles. My question is should I break it off now, or stay and hope he changes and ends up coming around?