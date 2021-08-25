LA Kings 2021 1st Round Pick D Brandt Clarke Hasn’t Come Down off of Cloud 9

Among those participating at LA Kings’ Development Camp this week is 2021 first-rounder Brandt Clarke. He spoke to the media after Day 2. When the NHL’s Draft Lottery came and went in early June, there was a palpable sense of disappointment surrounding the LA Kings‘ fanbase as they landed the No. 8 pick in the first round of the upcoming Draft. While No. 8 is certainly a good spot, some followers of the silver-and-black were hoping for a Top 5 pick for their team — even if the odds stack in their favour. Nevertheless, the Kings had their pick and six weeks later, they made the most of that pick, selecting blue-chip defenseman Brandt Clarke from the OHL’s Barrie Colts.