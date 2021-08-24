Racial Trauma and the Utility of Mindfulness to Ease the Pain

Racial trauma has long lasting effects on mental and physical wellbeing of the marginalized groups. Since the COVID 19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement, systemic racism and racial trauma are being brought into mainstream media and are gaining national attention. These marginalized groups that experienced racial trauma need proper coping mechanisms, especially now that the COVID 19 pandemic has disrupted people’s natural routines in life. Mindfulness has been evaluated as being an appropriate technique for racial trauma, but how do you start the process of mindfulness and what does it do? Attend this 1-hour webinar to learn about the traumatic impact of systemic racism on the body and the utility of mindfulness to ease the pain.