Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Racial Trauma and the Utility of Mindfulness to Ease the Pain

By Anthony Gary
pharmacist.com
 7 days ago

Racial trauma has long lasting effects on mental and physical wellbeing of the marginalized groups. Since the COVID 19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement, systemic racism and racial trauma are being brought into mainstream media and are gaining national attention. These marginalized groups that experienced racial trauma need proper coping mechanisms, especially now that the COVID 19 pandemic has disrupted people’s natural routines in life. Mindfulness has been evaluated as being an appropriate technique for racial trauma, but how do you start the process of mindfulness and what does it do? Attend this 1-hour webinar to learn about the traumatic impact of systemic racism on the body and the utility of mindfulness to ease the pain.

pharmacist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Trauma#Mindfulness#Workplace Stress#Racial Hierarchy#Covid#Cpe#Providers Jeffery Gold#Bcpp#Community Champions#Fashp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
Industrypharmacist.com

Take Action on Vaccine Confidence: A Playbook for Pharmacists

This webinar will share key messages from APhA’s Vaccine Confident Playbook and focuses on supporting patient conversations and providing specific insights on how to effectively talk with patients and have meaningful and productive conversations to address common COVID-19 vaccination concerns. Speakers will highlight timely issues around vaccine confidence and address concerns about COVID-19 vaccines most likely to be encountered by pharmacists, including:
Mental Healthyourteenmag.com

Parenting and Mental Health: The Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health

For the past year and a half, we’ve all experienced collective trauma caused by a global pandemic. A major news talking point has been our country’s “second pandemic”: a mental health crisis among children and adolescents resulting from the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. This crisis isn’t news to many of us parents who have lived each day of the pandemic with our kids.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Productivity as a Trauma Response

Productivity is my trauma response, and it is a well-exercised muscle. It’s both a blanket and a burden in my time of need. My daughter was born at 2:12 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. By 10 a.m., I had a request on Slack from a colleague to have a quick meeting.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
Mental HealthThe Fix

12 Steps to Processing Trauma

Trauma is any event that interferes with a child’s sense of safety and well-being and leaves lasting effects on their positive sense of self. Most addicts and alcholics have suffered some kind of trauma. Here is a recovery program to heal trauma. 1. Admit that you have to process the...
Healthmarijuanamoment.net

Psychedelics Can Help Mitigate Symptoms Of Racial Trauma For People Of Color, Study Finds

The use of psychedelics seems to be correlated with a decrease in racial trauma symptoms for people of color, according to a new study published in the journal Chronic Stress. Researchers were quick to point out that psychedelics like psilocybin and MDMA do not address the underlying, systemic issues that contribute to racial trauma—like, for example, the overcriminalization of communities of color through the war on drugs. But data collected from surveys indicate that the substances may mitigate some of the psychological distress resulting from those systemic issues.
Public Healthpharmacist.com

Tips from the Field – Influenza

This one-hour CE webinar, supported by Seqirus, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, Inc., will present “Tips from the Field,” sharing information, best practices, and how you managed maintaining vaccination rates for influenza whilesimultaneously managing the COVID-19 vaccine. The format of the webinar will be similar to APhA’s weekly COVID-19 webinars, i.e., an interview-style presentation with a moderator asking questions and guiding the conversation.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Research on the Mind

This summer, Hamilton’s labs were busy with research across nearly all scientific disciplines — not least among them psychology. For six weeks earlier this summer, Grace Kupka ’22, Elisa Matson ’23, Jennifer Klix ’24, and Sophie Maniscalco ’23 worked with Professor of Psychology Jennifer Borton on two projects, both related to the concept of defensive self-esteem.
Wellness Mama

473: Aleks Rybchinskiy on Pain, Trauma, and Inner Work for Health and Healing

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 01:04:55 | Speaker: Aleks Rybchinskiy | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pandora | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | iHeartRadio. I’m here with Aleks Rybchinskiy, co-founder of Primal Fusion Health, a company that specializes in...
Ahoskie, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Overcoming trauma together

AHOSKIE – It’s not unusual for first responders to experience trauma as a result of their jobs. A new course offered locally, however, will help them develop the tools they need to deal with the mental anguish associated with their profession. “REBOOT Recovery” is a faith-based, 12-week course sponsored and...
KATU.com

"Trauma: The Invisible Epidemic"

Imagine, if you will, a disease that has only subtle outward symptoms but can hijack your entire body without notice, one that transfers easily between parent and child, one that can last a lifetime if untreated. In his new book, "Trauma: The Invisible Epidemic, " Paul Conti, MD, says this is exactly how society should conceptualize trauma: as an out-of-control epidemic with a potentially fatal prognosis.
Mental HealthMacomb Daily

Stigma leads men to hide the signs of mental health challenges

While mental health issues like depression and anxiety affect both men and women, studies have shown men are less likely to seek help or receive treatment. Research on this disparity often leads to the societal stigma of mental health. Men may feel ashamed or embarrassed by their thoughts and feelings,...
Mental Healthpulmonologyadvisor.com

Adults With Disabilities Have Worse Mental Health During COVID-19

HealthDay News — Adults with disabilities are disproportionately affected by adverse mental health symptoms and substance use during COVID-19, according to research published in the Aug. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mark É. Czeisler, from Monash University in Melbourne,...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Griffith: Being back in school will boost kids' mental health

Dr. Robert T. Griffith Jr. is a clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Brown University's Warren Alpert School of Medicine. As summer winds down, I always look forward to the fall and a return to routine and normalcy. Children will be heading back to school soon, something that is critically important for their cognitive, social and emotional growth, and well-being.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Why is there an urgent need for improved mental health care during COVID-19? – Michael Osland

Mental health is crucial to living a healthy and balanced life. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in every five Americans experiences mental health issues amid COVID-19. It means more than 40 million adults are going through some mental health issue in a year. Your mental health confines your emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It impacts how you think, feel, and behave every day. Along with this, your mental health also contributes to the decision-making process and how you cope with stress. Considering the reasons, it becomes essential to seek treatment for mental health disorders to deal with COVID-19 situations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy